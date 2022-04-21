Sunday Afternoon Concerts due to return to Bognor Regis

The concerts were mentioned in the Bognor Regis Observer on April 21 in the Bognor Regis Briefing by the town mayor when the wrong date was given.

Please be advised the first concert is on May 15 and not May 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concerts run from May until September with each monthly concert offering a different genre of music.

Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic Steve Robards SR2011142

The first of these musical delights takes place between 2pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, May 15.

Keep your fingers crossed for sunshine, pack a picnic, bring a blanket or chair, and while away the afternoon surrounded by the beauty of nature and the sound of jazz.

With different genres for each of this year’s Sunday Afternoon Concerts, there will be something for everyone, throughout the warmer months.

Keep checking the town council’s events Facebook page and website for all the dates and performances.