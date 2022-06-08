The charity, based in Worthing, offers meaningful creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities from across the county.

It was launched by former teachers Jo Telling and Jo Sullivan, and is now based at West Worthing Baptist Church, where the Danceathon will be held on Friday, June 24, from 9.30am to 7.30pm.

Jo Sullivan, chief executive, said: "We have to raise £10,000 every year to keep our charity going, so this is a good way to help, and we would be very grateful. If you are local, come on down to 45 South Street, Tarring. The coffee bar will be open until 3.30pm."

The charity has put out an appeal on Localgiving to help raise sponsorship for the dancers and will be broadcasting a live stream on Facebook to boost the fundraising.

Hourly slots are available to join the Danceathon, with a particular need for dancers from 2.30pm until 7.30pm. Email [email protected] to confirm. Drinks and refreshments will be provided for dancers.

Visit localgiving.org/appeal/superstardanceathon for more information and to make a donation.

