Pete and Gayle Foggon run Sompting Wildlife Rescue & Rehab as a small charity with an ethos of rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured or orphaned wildlife. They have been open 24/7 since they started and in the past year, they have been running at almost full capacity.

Pete said: "Those of you who know us, or have used our services, will know what work is involved in running this rescue. We've managed to keep our running costs low, due to running from home and using our skills as veterinary nurses to manage the day-to-day treatments for wildlife.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We never thought we'd be at the point of needing this unit to happen but we are. We know everyone is feeling the pinch of rising costs for just about everything, we are too and any amount anyone could donate, whether to the fund for the unit or ongoing for the treatment and care of the animals, would be greatly appreciated.

Pete and Gayle Foggon run Sompting Wildlife Rescue & Rehab as a small charity with an ethos of rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured or orphaned wildlife

"One of our biggest hurdles has always been volunteers, not because we don't want them but we've been unable to accommodate them. The main reason for this is due to the fact we run from home and during the pandemic, we've also had a vulnerable person on the premises, too.

"We've been running almost at full capacity all year, that's before baby bird season started. This, along with Roger's Wildlife Rescue closing down and my recent illness, has put a tremendous strain on us all."Both veterinary nurses with more than 50 years' experience, Pete and Gayle are volunteers and draw no wages from the charity.

Pete said: "We started initially doing rehab work on time-sensitive cases, ones that were a last chance saloon and would have otherwise been put to sleep, giving them a second chance.

"We also visit schools and local groups on educational visits to help promote the local wildlife. However, this has now become unsustainable with the current rate of wildlife queries and injuries coming in.

"Sadly, wildlife doesn't get injured or abandoned nine till five and its not uncommon to be admitting animals late into the night. This GoFundMe is to allow us to help with building costs and equip a new, small hospital building with the things we need to function.

"While we won't be drastically increasing the amount of wildlife we have, it will provide us with much-needed space, and the ability to have volunteers to help."

The charity aims to have the building finished in early 2023, depending on funding. There is enough for the shell but more furnishings are needed inside, along with kitchen units, worktops, plumbing, electrics, plastering and other things, like kennels.

Pete said: "We can't wait to be able to get this project underway and hope you'll be able to help us make this happen. We've other activities coming up to help us achieve this too, so please look out for them."

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/fundraising-for-a-hospital-building to make a donation.