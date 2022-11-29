Support independent shops in Bognor Regis this small business Saturday

Residents all over Bognor Regis are invited to support local shops this weekend, as traders across the UK celebrate Small Business Saturday.

The yearly event is described by organisers as “a grass-roots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local'”.

In Bognor Regis, there are plenty of reasons to do just that – with a wide array of locally-owned shops to visit, including Roma Boutique, The Sweet Jar, Sourced, and Snooks Gift Boutique all owned by residents, rather than corporations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Business Saturday is a particularly special occasion for Heygates Bookshop, on Station Road, which was named one of Britain’s top 100 inspiring small businesses by the campaign earlier this year.

Greg Burt (left) and Heygates Bookshop owner Jason Passingham

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really is humbling to have been selected to be in such a listing, especially after the past couple of years, which hit us and every other small business so hard,” owner Jason Passingham told the Bognor Regis Observer after the selection.

In order to encourage more shoppers into the town centre, Arun District Council are also offering free parking in the Lyon Street and Hothamton car parks this Saturday (December 3), hoping residents and visitors will make the most of our town’s offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arun District councillor and chair of the economy committee Andy Cooper said: “The free parking offers a great opportunity for you to spend a festive day Christmas shopping, looking at the spectacular Christmas lights, grabbing a coffee or lunch in one of the many independent cafes and restaurants. This initiative also help’s support local businesses across the district”

Read more