Sussex area named in top 10 'most dog-friendly pubs' list

By Henry Bryant
Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:30 BST
Sussex area named in top 10 'most dog-friendly pubs' listplaceholder image
Sussex area named in top 10 'most dog-friendly pubs' list
Brighton has been named as one of the most dog-friendly pub regions in the UK, according to new research.

The city ranks sixth in a nationwide list of towns and cities with the highest percentage of dog-friendly pubs, with nearly 20 per cent of its establishments welcoming canine companions.

Out of 181 pubs across Brighton, 36 are listed as dog-friendly, making it a top destination for pet owners looking to enjoy a pint without leaving their four-legged friends at home. The city joins a mix of locations across the UK that are embracing a more dog-inclusive pub culture, sitting just behind Welsh cities like Swansea and Scottish destinations such as Dundee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aberdeen topped the list, with over a quarter of its pubs allowing dogs, closely followed by Edinburgh. Wales also performed strongly, with Llanelli and Merthyr Tydfil both achieving high percentages of dog-friendly venues.

The research highlights Brighton’s vibrant pub scene as not just a hub for locals and tourists, but also a welcoming space for dog owners seeking venues that cater to every member of the family. Whether it’s a casual beachside pint or a cosy spot in the city centre, Brighton’s pub landlords are increasingly making space for paws as well as pints.

Related topics:BrightonSussexAberdeenDundeeSwanseaEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice