Sussex area named in top 10 'most dog-friendly pubs' list

Brighton has been named as one of the most dog-friendly pub regions in the UK, according to new research.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city ranks sixth in a nationwide list of towns and cities with the highest percentage of dog-friendly pubs, with nearly 20 per cent of its establishments welcoming canine companions.

Out of 181 pubs across Brighton, 36 are listed as dog-friendly, making it a top destination for pet owners looking to enjoy a pint without leaving their four-legged friends at home. The city joins a mix of locations across the UK that are embracing a more dog-inclusive pub culture, sitting just behind Welsh cities like Swansea and Scottish destinations such as Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen topped the list, with over a quarter of its pubs allowing dogs, closely followed by Edinburgh. Wales also performed strongly, with Llanelli and Merthyr Tydfil both achieving high percentages of dog-friendly venues.

The research highlights Brighton’s vibrant pub scene as not just a hub for locals and tourists, but also a welcoming space for dog owners seeking venues that cater to every member of the family. Whether it’s a casual beachside pint or a cosy spot in the city centre, Brighton’s pub landlords are increasingly making space for paws as well as pints.