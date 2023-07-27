Equine Gentling Community Herd, which has been based in Sussex for almost a decade, has now moved to a new home in South Wales.

The community interest company had been searching for a ‘forever home’ in Sussex for seven years but was unable to secure one, announcing its closure in June.

Equine Gentling said finances, recent extreme weather and scarce land availability meant the project faced ‘the unthinkable task’ of separating the bonded herd of 12 horses and ponies and relocating them to different rescue centres.

But the group said they formed a relationship with Springwood Sanctuary near Carmarthen, South Wales, and the owners offered to re-home the entire herd.

Equine Gentling Community Herd has found a new home at Springwood Sanctuary near Carmarthen, South Wales

Founder Dan Corbin from Brighton said: “Springwood offers the herd the chance to live out their lives in peace and tranquillity.”

He said: “There have been some truly exceptional land owners whose land we have grazed on but time had run out. When Jacqui (Howe) and David (Foster) answered our plea for help, it was beyond our wildest dreams.”

Jacqui said: “Here at Springwood we offer our rescued and rehabilitated horses, ponies and donkeys the space to roam free and enjoy a natural existence. Dan and I have chatted online over the past few years, sharing our passion for equines to live with freedom and choice. When he reached out to us we knew we had to help.”

Springwood Sanctuary are self funded and rely on sponsorship and donations. Equine Gentling said most of their previous sponsors are continuing to contribute after the move. However, Equine Gentling said there is still ‘a huge financial gap’, adding that Springwood Sanctuary needs to raise funds for the transition and increase the number of sponsors to meet the needs of the larger herd.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/provide-a-permanent-home-for-our-new-arrivals. Visit www.springwoodsanctuary.com.

Springwood Sanctuary are asking for people to support their fundraiser to accommodate the new herd or to become sponsors of their new larger rescue centre of 24 horses, ponies and donkeys. David said: “We have given our commitment that these beautiful equines will never again be used in any way. To be able to offer another 12 horses this healthy and enriched lifestyle where they can thrive is wonderful.”