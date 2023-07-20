The club for 5 to -11 year-olds kicks off next on Wednesday 26 July in the morning with the first in a series of morning/afternoon sessions. The subject is Brilliant Beetles and Nightjars - the Masters of Camouflage.
Each Holiday Club promises to deliver a summer full of discovery, exploration and making.
Ash Walmsley, the forest's Countryside Manager, said: "Summer is a wonderful time to enjoy the many splendours of Ashdown Forest. And now the summer holidays are here, we know the Forest will be busy with visitors, both local and from further away. That's how we like it - we want people to come and enjoy the outside world. Our holiday club is always very popular - it's a great learning and great fun for the children."
Over the course of the next few Wednesdays, the holiday club will cover:
Brilliant Beetles
Dragonflies and damselflies - aerial hunters
Nocturnal animals, bats, badgers and owls
Spiders and other mini-beasts
Bees and wasps
Deer and other mammals
Trees - nature’s lungs
Raptors - buzzards, kites, hobbys and kestrels
Grasshoppers and crickets
Adders and lizards.
Each session costs £5.80 per child (includes parking). Children must be accompanied by an adult. Come to as many sessions as you like.
Pre-booking is essential. You can book here.
