The school summer holidays are here and Ashdown Forest in Sussex is encouraging children to be active and enjoy some fresh air when its holiday club starts next week.

The club for 5 to -11 year-olds kicks off next on Wednesday 26 July in the morning with the first in a series of morning/afternoon sessions. The subject is Brilliant Beetles and Nightjars - the Masters of Camouflage.

Each Holiday Club promises to deliver a summer full of discovery, exploration and making.

Ash Walmsley, the forest's Countryside Manager, said: "Summer is a wonderful time to enjoy the many splendours of Ashdown Forest. And now the summer holidays are here, we know the Forest will be busy with visitors, both local and from further away. That's how we like it - we want people to come and enjoy the outside world. Our holiday club is always very popular - it's a great learning and great fun for the children."

Kids can learn about nature at Ashdown Forest

Over the course of the next few Wednesdays, the holiday club will cover:

Brilliant Beetles

Dragonflies and damselflies - aerial hunters

Nocturnal animals, bats, badgers and owls

Ashdown Forest

Spiders and other mini-beasts

Bees and wasps

Deer and other mammals

Trees - nature’s lungs

Raptors - buzzards, kites, hobbys and kestrels

Grasshoppers and crickets

Adders and lizards.

Each session costs £5.80 per child (includes parking). Children must be accompanied by an adult. Come to as many sessions as you like.

Pre-booking is essential. You can book here.

