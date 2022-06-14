Sussex brewery announces gluten free pilsner

A Plumpton Green brewery has announced it is brewing gluten free pilsner.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 9:42 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 9:42 am

Bedlam Brewery has announced their 4.2% Pilsner, which won Double Gold European Beer Challenge 2021 Medal, is now gluten free.

Clark Coslett-Hughes, a member of the Bedlam team, said: “We brew with the same ingredients as ever, but make a few changes to the brewing process, allowing the gluten in the beer to be broken down to the point where it is well below 20ppm - the threshold for being considered Gluten Free.

"Just as tasty and no compromise on flavour, but without the gluten. With barbecues around the corner, the timing couldn’t be better.”

At present their keg Pilsner, 440ml and 330ml Pilsner cans are all gluten free and soon to be followed by their bottled Pilsner.

Bedlam was established on Albourne Estate winery in 2011 by a group of friends and started brewing commercially in 2015.

The company is named after Bedlam Street running through Hurstpierpoint to its original site.

