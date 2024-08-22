Sussex brewery sweeps the board at World Beer Awards

Their popular Christmas Ale was crowned a Country Winner in the Barley Wine category, while Lewes Castle Brown received a Silver in the English Brown Ales category. Easter Ale also achieved a Silver in the Pales, and in the Stout and Porter category, Imperial Stout was awarded Silver, with Prince of Denmark earning a Bronze.

The World Beer Awards are the global awards selecting the very best in all the international recognised styles, award and promote the world’s best beers to consumers and trade across the globe.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: “Well done to our talented team. These awards are a testament to their hard work and dedication, showing our dedication to handcrafted methods to create exceptional beers.”

Harvey’s Brewery is the oldest independent brewery in Sussex. It is a family business, and the brewery has been in the custodianship of John Harvey’s descendants since 1790, with five family members from the seventh and eighth generations working here today. Still a privately owned limited company, Harvey's has no shares marketed for external investment.

Over the years the brewery and brewer shop has survived two floods, in 1960 and 2000 as well as a major fire in 1996.

It has a number of tide pubs across the county and its beers are widely available throughout Sussex.

