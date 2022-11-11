Sussex businesses looking to benefit from UK trade deals with Australia and New Zealand

Uckfield-based Tiny Box Company – the UK’s largest eco-friendly e-commerce gift box company – and award-winning small batch distillery Brighton Gin were visited by trade minister Nigel Huddleston.

Uckfield-based Tiny Box Company – the UK’s largest eco-friendly e-commerce gift box company – and award-winning small batch distillery Brighton Gin were visited by trade minister Nigel Huddleston.

The minister heard bout both business’ export successes in markets such as Australia and their ambitions for future growth.

Kathy Caton, Founder of Brighton Gin, said: "Our mission is to take the Spirit of Brighton to the world – having trade deals in place helps to lower duties and barriers to entry, which in turn enables us to invest more money in other areas such as sales and marketing.

Speaking during his visit, Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “It’s great to be in Sussex to hear about the global success stories of local businesses producing fantastic British products which will benefit from our new trade deals."

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more we stand shoulder to shoulder and show the best of British produce to the world, the better.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with the Department for International Trade and seeing the benefits of future trade deals to support British businesses in exporting around the world.”

Tiny Box Company has over 120,000 customers worldwide and sees 10% of its revenue comes from exports following successful ventures in the USA.

Brighton Gin is an award-winning small batch distillery and is already exporting to markets in Taiwan, Denmark, Germany, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK’s trade deals with Australia and New Zealand will remove tariffs on all UK goods exports to Australia and New Zealand for local businesses like Brighton Gin, who currently face a 5% tariff.

The deals combined are set to boost the UK economy by more than £3 billion, with the UK-New Zealand trade deal alone potentially boosting the South East’s economy by around £85m.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during his visit, Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “It’s great to be in Sussex to hear about the global success stories of local businesses producing fantastic British products which will benefit from our new trade deals.

“Trade means jobs, economic growth and it puts money in people’s pockets. We are cutting tariffs and smashing barriers to business so companies like these can sell overseas to new and exciting markets all around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad