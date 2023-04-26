Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
16 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Sussex businesswoman says 'thank you NHS' with new chauffeur scheme for nurses

A Sussex businesswoman has come up with a novel way of saying ‘thank you’ to NHS nurses and midwives in Sussex and Surrey.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST

Anne Phesse has launched a special chauffeur service – ‘I DRIVE U’ based in West Grinstead, near Horsham.

“The aim of the project is to demonstrate to the nurses and midwives that their communities really value the incredible work they do and to say ‘Thank You’ in a more positive and practical way than was possible during Covid 19,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She explained that, in order to be employed by the NHS, every nurse and midwife must be registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council at an annual cost of £120.

Most Popular
Gatwick Diamond Business Group member Anne Phesse wants to thank NHS nurses and midwives with a special chauffeur serviceGatwick Diamond Business Group member Anne Phesse wants to thank NHS nurses and midwives with a special chauffeur service
Gatwick Diamond Business Group member Anne Phesse wants to thank NHS nurses and midwives with a special chauffeur service

“All the GP surgeries, hospitals and clinics throughout both counties are being contacted inviting their NMC members to apply, free of charge, to I DRIVE U

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

for their name to be added to a numbered list which is stored in compliance with the Data Protection regulations,” said Anne.

“The organiser’s friends, family, clients, businesses and members of the Gatwick Diamond Business Group in both counties are also being invited to join the scheme to pay the subscription for an NMC member selected at a draw which will take place by people not connected with I DRIVE U, NMC and NHS.

"The subsequent payment will be a private transaction between the NMC member and the supporter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The successful NMC members may agree to have their photo displayed in the homes, work places and websites of their generous supporters.”

Anne, who is herself a member of the Gatwick Diamond Business Group, is now inviting Nursing and Midwifery Council members and supporters to email [email protected] to register their interest.

She says that the the first draw will take place when sufficient numbers have been gathered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Sussex village pub in search for new landlord

New Horsham shop provides FREE prom dresses and suits for teenage school leavers

Potholed roads around Horsham condemned ‘like a third world country’

“Successful NMC members and supporters will be notified personally by phone, and if agreed, their details added to the dedicated page on www.idriveu.info.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I DRIVE U will make no profit from the NMC or NHS in this project and will make their records available for inspection at any reasonable time.”

Anne hopes that the project will spread throughout the country and eventually also include ambulance crews.

Related topics:NHSSussexSurreyGP surgeries