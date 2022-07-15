Sussex charity golf day in memory of Tomorrow’s World owner passes £60,000 milestone for the 10th anniversary

Mark Cobb, who owns Myclean Sussex, has seen his charity golf days become so popular, his July event was oversubscribed, so he is planning another in September to raise more funds in 2022.

Mark said: "In 2011, my dad Trevor passed away from pancreatic cancer. Since then, I have been organising charity golf days in his memory. This year was special as it was the 10th anniversary of my charity events. This year, I was raising funds for St Barnabas House, but I have also raised funds for Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and Young Minds. I have now raised just over £60,000, which I am really proud of."

The event was held at Mannings Heath Golf Club, near Horsham, on July 1, with 72 golfers playing in 18 teams.

Mark said: "It was a lovely sunny day and the event had such a good atmosphere. I try to make my events all about having fun. We had music pumping out on the first tee and a big inflatable golf/darts game. There was a charity raffle and auction and the player nearest to the pin on the 10th hole won a meal for two at The Ivy."

Trevor Cobb passed away aged 61, just a few months after his cancer was diagnosed. He was a well-known and successful businessman, whose chain of six Tomorrow’s World retail stores rented and sold DVDs and computer games throughout Sussex.