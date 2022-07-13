Wadars: Meet the friendly black cat Worthing charity is struggling to rehome due to his age

Jake came to Wadars when his elderly owner was taken into residential care earlier this year and has so far spent more than 100 days in its rehoming cattery.

Shanice Beard, animal welfare manager, said: "Jake is a gorgeous little man and certainly doesn’t act his age. I guess that his age is what puts people off wanting to adopt him but he is a friendly cat and is loved by everyone here at Wadars.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jake has a big heart and certainly likes to show it. He’ll sit on your lap any chance given and have a snooze. He loves attention and his food. Though this elderly boy is missing a fair few teeth, it won’t stop him from taking his treats.”

Jake tucking in to his Jubilee lunch in June

Also in the news: The moment the fireplace at The Wheatsheaf pub in Worthing went up in smoke

See also: Ferring Gardening Club summer show is a riot of colour and scent

The charity Jake needs a new home to live out his retirement but it is struggling to find somewhere suitable.Jake needs a quiet, adult-only home with just one older child, a secure garden and no other pets.

Shanice added: "Due to his age, Jake may need a little more TLC but all he really wants is a new home and a comfy lap to sleep on."