Sussex children's charity smashes Christmas fund raising target

Chailey Heritage Foundation set a target of £10k, which was then match funded to raise an incredible £20k for its immersive space project.

Chailey’s Head of Fundraising, Tanya Hunt, said: "We would like to thank everyone who donated to this year’s Big Give Appeal which will make such a difference to the lives of the children and young people living with complex disabilities.

"Everyone who donated has given an extraordinary life-changing Christmas gift to our young people at Chailey. Being able to communicate, take our first steps and explore our world is something that many of us take for granted.

"For children and young people living with complex disabilities, it takes a combination of the right support, techniques and technology as well as hard work and determination from the young people to pursue their potential.

"The ability to express choice, preferences and feelings opens up the world for the children at Chailey. Thank you to our pledgers and our Big Give Charity Champion, The Reed Foundation, and each and every donor and supporter for enabling more children to access the amazing immersive space."

The money will help children like Malachi Martin, who was born with a condition that means his brain cannot communicate effectively with his eyes. He also has a hearing impairment and hypotonia, which affects his muscle tone, and he is in a wheelchair so taking a few steps is incredibly hard.

Using the audio and visual experiences created in the charity’s 360-degree immersive space, specialist teachers have been able to stimulate Malachi, enabling him to take his first steps.

Since then, Malachi has become able to move independently with the support of his walker, and he can now make decisions about where he wants to go and, with the help of his support team, he can get there.

The immersive space at Chailey has opened up a world of opportunities for many young people and children like Malachi. And thanks to the £20k raised, the charity will be able to provide over 400 immersive space sessions to even more young people.

If you did not get a chance to give, you can still donate now, each session costs just under £50. Every donation will enable an additional session in the immersive space for a child or young person to develop their skills. Go to www.chf.org.uk to find out more and give your gift to the young people at Chailey.

