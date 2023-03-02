Sussex city named second-most expensive Easter staycation destination in the UK

A Sussex city has been named the second-most expensive in Britain for people seeking a short staycation in Easter.

The ranking, put together by data analysts at online.casino, reveals that Brighton is the second-most expensive city to visit this year, behind London - making it the bougiest beachfront destination at £172 per night over Easter.

The city on the seafront has seen a notable increase in accommodation costs compared to last year, with rates jumping 16%, from £148 per-night to £172.

For a weeklong stay, people will need to spend £1,032 on accommodation, with the research revealing there was no UK destination that offers a six-night stay for less than £500.

Data analysts utilised new insights provided by AirDNA and found that the average holiday rental is now a fifth more expensive (21%) than it was last year - with some parts of the UK seeing bigger price hikes than others.

Last year, Brits could enjoy a night away for £112 or a week away over Easter, but now they’ll have to shell out at least £136 per-night, equivalent to over £800 for a week-long trip.

This cost only covers accommodation, and not any cleaning, service or additional fees.

Those looking to visit the Sussex city should prioritise getting their stay booked sooner rather than later, as the data reveals that Easter prices will peak on the 14th April in the city this year, meaning per-night rates will increase further to £249.

On the other end of the scale, the cheapest destination to visit this Easter came out as Leicester, with a one night stay costing just £94 a night - having increased by 33% this year.

Top 10 expensive destinations to visit this Easter

City of London - £201 a nigh Brighton - £172 a night Oxford - £168 a night Belfast - £159 a night Cambridge - £158 a night York - £155 a night Bristol - £153 a night Edinburgh - £149 a night Cardiff - £141 a night Manchester - £140 a night

Top 10 cheapest destinations to visit this Easter

