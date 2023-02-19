BBC One is searching for contestants for its new Saturday night gameshow.

Picture Slam, hosted by Alan Carr, is looking for fun and confident teams of two who will compete for a chance to win up to £10,000.

Rebekah Shell, casting assistant producer, Triple Brew Media, said: “Are you a pro when it comes to the picture round on a pub quiz? Then we need you!

Can you identify anything from Victoria Beckham to a Victoria sponge? Do you know your TikTok logo from your Eiffel Tower? Whether you are friends, family, colleagues, or neighbours – if you love a good image-based quiz, we want to hear from you.”

Picture Slam, hosted by Alan Carr, is looking for fun and confident teams of two. Photo courtesy of BBC Media Centre

Casting for the show closes on March 3 and filming is set to take place at BBC Scotland Studios between March 13-16.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Picture Slam will see three teams face a series of pictures and each picture is worth cash. The more they can name the more they win, but for the big money they need to name them all, and if they do that, they’ve got a Picture Slam!”

They continued: “In each round, the teams consisting of two contestants will be presented with a board full of images they need to correctly identify against the clock. If they clear a full board with correct answers for a ‘Picture Slam’ they’ll receive a cash bonus. Only the team who makes it to the final will take home any of their banked cash and, if they can find all the required pictures, they’ll take home the jackpot.”

Comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr said: “Who doesn’t love a good quiz? When I found out the BBC wanted little old me to present Picture Slam I jumped at the chance! I don’t know if I would be any good at the quiz, but luckily I don’t have to play it!”

Ed De Burgh and Ben Shephard, executive producers for Triple Brew Media said: “We are super excited to bring this format to the BBC, Alan is the perfect fit for a game that will have the whole family shouting at the TV.”

