A Sussex dad has celebrated winning a £24,000 cash prize in a new competition by splurging out … on a takeaway.

Fatherof-two Andy Webb, from Pulborough, received a video call from BOTB presenter Sean Hall who surprised him with the news he was the first ever ‘Easy Win Competition’ winner.

Andy, who correctly answered a trivia question, picked the £2,000 a month for a year prize over a VW Golf Life, luxury Caribbean cruise and dental makeover.

“It was an amazing surprise to be told I was the first ever Easy Win Competition winner. It hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” he said. “Luckily, the answer to the question was in my general knowledge bank. We celebrated by ordering a takeaway.”

Sussex dad Andy Webb, from Pulborough, is celebrating after winning a £24,000 cash prize in a new competition. Photo contributed

Andy, who works in IT for a pension insurance firm, plans to use the money to buy a new car and treat his family.

“My family were obviously delighted when they found out I had won. I think they are hoping some nice things will be on the horizon. I went for the cash in the end as it was the prize that will benefit me and my family the most.

“I would like to put some money down towards a new car for myself - an Alfa Romeo. My son’s 18th birthday is coming up and he has been taking driving lessons, so I might put some money towards a car for him as well.

“I would also like to treat my family to a holiday and a trip to Austria might be on the cards.”

Sean said: “I was delighted to be able to surprise Andy with the news he was our first ever Easy Win Competition winner.

“He had some amazing prizes to choose from and I am sure the money will come in very handy when it comes to upgrading his car and going on a family holiday.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

