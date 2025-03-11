Planning is underway for two separate processes that will shape the future of local government and delivery of public services in West Sussex.

Announcing the ‘devolution revolution’ in December, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner said: “Devolution is about delivering fundamental change at every level. It’s about giving local leaders the tools – and the trust – they need to forge their areas’ futures.

“It’s about raising living standards, improving public services and building the homes we so desperately need – all key aspects of our Plan for Change. It cuts across every aspect of government."

Last month, the government agreed to make East and West Sussex priority targets for devolution, following an expression of interest by the leaders of West Sussex County Council, Brighton and Hove City Council and East Sussex County Council.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said devolution was about 'delivering fundamental change at every level'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Ministers approved plans to create a mayoral authority for the region, which would consist of an elected mayor and two members of each constituent authority, with strategic powers for transport, public safety, health, environment and climate change, as well as housing, economic growth, skills and jobs. As a result, May’s county council elections were postponed.

The news was welcomed by local Labour politicians, including Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper and Worthing Borough Council leader Sophie Cox. However, the move was less popular with Conservative Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel & South Downs, who had previously said Sussex needed a mayor 'like a fish needs a bicycle' and described devolution as 'the answer to a question no one except central government asked', while West Sussex Liberal Democrats warned of ‘inordinate haste’.

West Sussex County Council and its partners are now setting out the next steps in the devolution and local government reorganisation plans, which could see elections for a mayor take place in May, 2026.

A government-run consultation is underway on the proposal for a strategic combined authority with an elected mayor for Sussex, including Brighton & Hove. It will run until April 13, with everyone invited to have their say.

West Sussex County Council leader Paul Marshall said: “Establishing a combined authority and elected mayor is a great opportunity for Sussex that will see decisions and funding previously taken at a national government level being made locally instead. It is right the government is consulting on this and I urge everyone to take part in the consultation to ensure their voice is heard.”

The government has asked councils in West Sussex to work collaboratively and come up with options on the future of single-tier local government in the county. These will be presented to the government on Friday, March 21.

Mr Marshall said: “The government has asked us to present options for single-tier unitary local government in the county. I want to be clear that we are presenting options to the government for them to provide guidance on what may or may not be acceptable for the future shape of local government in Sussex.

“The government wanted early sight of our proposed options, but the March submissions do not reflect outcomes as more evidence-based work will need to be done following March.

“There will be a list of various options, discussed and agreed collaboratively with our partners, and not a statement of the county council’s preferred model. We will wait for guidance from government to then work, with partners, on what is the best for the county.

“I can also reassure everyone that we will be consulting with our residents, communities, businesses and other interested parties on our proposals during 2025.”

For more information, visit https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/Future-of-local-government-in-Sussex

It is expected that the government will comment on the options later in 2025. The county council and its partners will then propose the best model for single-tier government in West Sussex, which will be open for consultation. A full business case is expected to be submitted to government in September.