Sussex dog up for adoption spends almost two years in kennels as people 'just walk right by her'

A ‘loving and affectionate’ rescue dog in Sussex has been unable to find a home for nearly two years as people visiting the kennels ‘just walk right by her’.

Aimee, a seven-year-old Belgian Shepherd/Malinois cross, has been at Clymping Dog Sanctuary since June 2021.

Despite being described as ‘extremely loving’, the rescue is struggling to find her a home.

Trustee Maxine Pears said: “We are desperately seeking the right home for Aimee, she is incredibly loving and affectionate but at the kennels people just walk right by her.

"It’s heartbreaking to see her overlooked each time.”

A spokesperson for Clymping Dog Rescue added: “Aimee is a very playful and loving girl who just wants a home to call her own and a family who can show her what family love really is.

“In return you will get the most affectionate and loyal companion for life.

"She seeks her humans for comfort and even wraps her paw around you to give you a hug!”

Essentials for Aimee’s forever home include:

An understanding owner to help her work on her fears;

No other dogs or cats;

No children under 16;

A garden with fences taller than 6ft.

The rescue added: “Aimee came to us due to her owner not having the room for her, she lived in a flat and the people who lived underneath would bang on the ceiling whenever Aimee moved around.

"Aimee is now scared of loud noises and will run in panic if she hears loud bangs or thunder.”

"She sufferers from separation anxiety so would need a loving owner who can commit to giving her their full attention, [and] she needs time and patience to work with her fears.”

For more information about Aimee, and to find out how you can adopt her, visit Clymping Dog Sanctuary’s website or call: 01903 883116.

All adopters are subject to a home check and will receive follow-ups from the rescue.

Clymping Dog Sanctuary in situated in Ford Road, Ford, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 0BH.