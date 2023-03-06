There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not opt for a rescue dog?
Dogs Trust Shoreham is one of many rescue centres in our county doing brilliant work to look after four-legged friends without homes.
Each of the dogs below are looking for a loving family in Dog Friendly Sussex – if you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Hugo - five years old
Hugo is a fun-loving Spaniel Cross with bundles of enthusiasm and character. While he may be a happy-go-lucky boy, Hugo can also be insecure at times and will need ongoing support and additional training from his new family. One of his biggest worries is being left alone, and because of this, he requires a multi-carer household where there’s always someone around at home to keep him company. Hugo would also love ‘access all areas’ in his home, so that he can always be near to his human pals should he wish to be. His adopters should all be willing to learn his body-language, as he can be conflicting with some types of handling. Because of this, the youngest members of his family must be in their later teens. Hugo will need to be the only pet at home and must have a garden of his own.
2. Zara - between two and five years old
Dogs Trust Shoreham said that if Zara were a human, she’d be a princess. The beautiful Borzoi is a 'gentle, elegant lady' who turns heads wherever she goes. However, Zara isn’t always fond of such attention, as she likes to get to know people at her own pace and is particularly apprehensive around men. Nonetheless, she has been making great progress and has built strong bonds with some of the male staff at the Shoreham centre. Due to her sensitive nature, she would best be suited to a quieter home environment, where her owners are around a lot of the time, and where the youngest family members are of secondary-school age. She must be the only pet in the household but is happy to live nearby horses or livestock. A garden of her own is essential.
3. Jasper - 13 years old
Jasper is a sweet Crossbreed with a sensitive side. A little unsure when making friends with new people, he prefers a gentle approach without too much pressure. He would love to find a relaxing retirement home, with understanding adopters who could allow him to settle in at his own pace. Jasper isn’t used to being left alone and tends to find alone-time challenging so would prefer a multi-carer household, where there is always someone around to keep him company. While he is happy to mooch in the company of some canines of a similarly calm-character to his own, Jasper can be unsure of others, and especially if they are overly lively in nature. He is looking for a home as the only pet and it is essential that he has a garden of his own.
4. Tyke - six years old
Tyke is a handsome German Shepherd cross Mastiff who, despite his big and bold appearance, can be sensitive at heart. He requires an understanding family who could offer him their patience, and gradually build his confidence, while introducing him to new experiences at his own pace. Easily overwhelmed in busy or unfamiliar environments, Tyke will appreciate being taken to quiet walking locations, where he can investigate a regular route. He is also very sensitive to noise and would love to find a quieter lifestyle in a peaceful home, where the youngest members of his family are in their later teens. While Tyke needs to be the only dog at home, he’ll benefit from ongoing training to build up his social skills with other dogs. He cannot live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs, and will require a garden of his own.
