1 . Hugo - five years old

Hugo is a fun-loving Spaniel Cross with bundles of enthusiasm and character. While he may be a happy-go-lucky boy, Hugo can also be insecure at times and will need ongoing support and additional training from his new family. One of his biggest worries is being left alone, and because of this, he requires a multi-carer household where there’s always someone around at home to keep him company. Hugo would also love ‘access all areas’ in his home, so that he can always be near to his human pals should he wish to be. His adopters should all be willing to learn his body-language, as he can be conflicting with some types of handling. Because of this, the youngest members of his family must be in their later teens. Hugo will need to be the only pet at home and must have a garden of his own.

Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham