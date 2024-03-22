Sussex farm attraction has lots going on ahead of busy Easter weekend

On Sunday from 11am until 3pm, it is hosting a Spring Market open to all organised by New Style Events. There will be more than 30 stalls selling handmade produce, homemade gifts, sweet treats, jewellery and more.

The cafe will be open and it is free entry to the market with free car parking on the site.

Sharnfold Farm is owned by The Family Parks Group - a community-based business - and this weekend it is giving some very special children a peek at the new-look attraction. It has teamed up with the Children With Cancer Fund - based at The Triangle in Willingdon - to give some of the families a free day out.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group: "We are so excited about the reopening on Good Friday and we decided to welcome a group of very special guests the weekend before.

"The Children With Cancer Fund is an amazing charity doing amazing work for amazing families. It is our absolute privilege to welcome them into Sharnfold at the weekend."

Tickets are half-price at Sharnfold between March 29 and April 16 but you must pre-book. Booking fees apply. Under 2’s go free. Attraction tickets are £7.95 on the gate.

Sharnfold Farm is situated at Stone Cross, between Eastbourne and Hailsham.

