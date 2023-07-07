Sussex farm attraction opens new maze for summer holidays

East Sussex visitor attraction Sharnfold Farm has announced a host of fun activities for the school summer holidays including a new maze.

The 'Be Amaized This Summer' programme will allow children to navigate a maze in a maize field during the summer of fun events, which runs from July 22 until September 3.

Sharnfold Farm - part of The Family Parks Group. It is situated at Stone Cross - between Eastbourne and Hailsham. The Group also owns Wylands Farm at Battle.

As well as the maze, children can enjoy meeting the farm animals and small friends; playing in the adventure play area and sand pit; go on a bug hunt in the rewilding garden; adventure through the woodland trail; challenge each other to a game of mini golf; discover in the sound garden and get creative in the mud kitchen.

There are also three special days taking place during the summer:

Bluey and Bingo from the much-loved kids TV show 'Bluey' are also coming to Sharnfold Farm on Tuesday August 1.

Peppa and George are appearing on August 16 to please all Peppa Pig fans

Chase and Marshall are on the Farm on August 30 for all Paw Patrol fans.

Donna Bull from Sharnfold Farm said: "We are really looking forward to what looks like being an exciting summer holiday season. The recent hot weather has seen record numbers coming to us, and we are confident that will continue with our summer offering.

"The end of the school term is soon upon us and we have busy planning and choosing what we think our customers will like. We value our regular customers, and also ask anyone that hasn't tried us before to please do so - we are sure you won't regret it. Tickets for Bluey and Bingo are due to sell fast, and we look forward to welcoming people for the six weeks."

Entry is £6.45 per person and you are urged to pre-book your tickets today at www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk Booking fees apply.

Tickets are available on the gate for £7.95 per person, providing there is availability, but they do anticipate their character days being sold out in advance. Admission to the farm is free for peak membership holders throughout the summer but excludes the character days.

1 . Sharnfold The Maize Maze at Sharnfold Farm Photo: supplied

2 . Sharnfold Sharnfold Farm Photo: supplied

3 . Sharnfold Children can meet the animals at Sharnfold Farm Photo: supplied

4 . Sharnfold Sharnfold Farm Photo: supplied