Sussex found to be one of the most susceptible areas to cybercrime in England and Wales

Residents in Sussex are some of the most susceptible to cybercrime in England and Wales, according to new research.

It found that Sussex was the ninth most most susceptible to cybercrime, with 883 reports of cybercrime in the last 13 months, equating to 4.85 per 10,000 people.

The study by cyber security experts CloudTech24 analysed the latest data available from the National Fraud & Cyber Crime Reporting Centre to see which areas reported the highest levels of cybercrime for every 10,000 people.

The most commonly reported types of cybercrime include the hacking of personal information and the hacking of social media or email accounts.

Greater Manchester was the most susceptible area in England and Wales, with 1,803 crime reports equating to 6.33 people.

Coming in second place is the Kent area, which reported 1,066 cybercrimes in the time of the study, whilst the Metropolitan Police area, which covers Greater London, comes in third place.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for CloudTech24 said: “It’s interesting to see how cybercrime can affect everyone, regardless of location, with the top ten areas being very spread out across the country.

