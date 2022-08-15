Sussex in Drought: Photos showing how West Sussex is drying up

A drought was officially declared in West Sussex by The Environment Agency last week and its impact is visible for all to see with our greenery turning brown and rivers drying up.

The triggers used to confirm the move to drought status for these areas include the hydrological position (including rainfall, river flows, groundwater levels, reservoir levels, and the dryness of soils), as well as the impacts these conditions have on public water supply, abstractors (including farmers) and the environment.