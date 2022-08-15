Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery in South Farm Road, Worthing which had a fire which was well contained by West Sussex Fire and Rescue

Sussex in Drought: Photos showing how West Sussex is drying up

With West Sussex now officially in a drought, pictures taken from across the county show how it is shrivelling in the heat.

By Joss Roupell
Monday, 15th August 2022, 6:26 pm

A drought was officially declared in West Sussex by The Environment Agency last week and its impact is visible for all to see with our greenery turning brown and rivers drying up.

The triggers used to confirm the move to drought status for these areas include the hydrological position (including rainfall, river flows, groundwater levels, reservoir levels, and the dryness of soils), as well as the impacts these conditions have on public water supply, abstractors (including farmers) and the environment.

The drought impact on West Dean

Fish have died due to the intense weather and lack of water

Broadwater Green CC Cricket Pitch

The drought impact on West Dean

