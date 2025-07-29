Sussex long-distance trails named among best multi-day hikes in the UK
Outdoor experts at Blacks have analysed recent average user ratings and Google search popularity to reveal the best multi-day hikes in the UK.
Monarch’s Way, which starts in Worcester and travels 625 miles south to the coast, came in second place with an average All Trails user rating of 4.5 out of 5 and a multi-day hike score of 8.48 out of 10.
The Snowdonia Slate Trail in Wales was joint second, with The West Highland Way in Scotland taking first place.
The 100-mile long South Downs Way was named the 8th best hike in the UK, taking an estimated 43 hours and 49 minutes to complete. It scored 4.2 on All Trails and a 5.91 multi-day hike score.
Calum Jones, author and hiking enthusiast at Blacks, said: “The UK is home to some incredible multi-day hikes which offer a more challenging alternative to shorter routes. With such a diverse range of landscapes across the UK, there is a perfect long-distance walk for all types of hikers, the best of which you can find in our list."
Monarch’s Way is a unique historic trail following the escape route King Charles II took after the Battle of Worcester in 1651.
As England’s longest inland waymarked trail, it takes hikers past stunning market towns and villages, impressive countryside views, as well as historic sites such as Sudeley Castle and Worcester Cathedral.
The trail can take up to 60 days to complete but it can be broken up into stages, allowing hikers to return to continue the route at their own pace.
South Downs Way has had recent celebrity endorsement from comedian, actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill Bailey, who has just completed the trail for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Ending on Monday, July 28, by walking the Seven Sisters in memory of his mum, Madryn Bailey, who died of bowel cancer 20 years ago, Bill’s City to Sea Walk has raised nearly £30,000.
Bill said the South Downs Way was 'spectacular' and, as a keen birdwatcher, he enjoyed watching the kestrels, red kite and skylarks.
Calum added: "Before setting out on a multi-day hike, preparation is crucial to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Take some time to thoroughly research the trail length and terrain to know what equipment will be best suited.
"Durable hiking shoes with strong ankle support and good grip will be essential for any rocky or uneven terrain, while walking poles can provide extra stability and reduce the strain on your joints, which is especially important for any steeper ascents or descents.
"You should also take time to make sure all your essential gear, such as your GPS, stove, sleeping bag and food supplies, fits in your backpack and that you can comfortably carry the load.”
Blacks created a seed list of popular multi-day hikes in the UK, using credible online articles and social media. All Trails were used to find the average user rating score, out of 5. Google Keyword Planner was then used to find the average number of annual searches for the walking trail. All data collected was correct as of July 10, 2025.
