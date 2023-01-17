Sussex Love Islander Oliva Hawkins unlikely to win in 'awkward' couple with TikTok sensation Will Young

Brighton Love Island contestant Olivia Hawkins is unlikely to to win the dating show in her current couple with Will Young, according to the bookies.

Fans of the popular ITV2 dating show were happy to see its return to their TV screens last night, for the first Winter Love Island since 2020.

Presenter Maya Jama welcomed ten new islanders to a luxury villa in South Africa in search of love and the chance to win £50,000.

Brighton actress and ring girl Olivia Hawkins was the centre of attention in the first episode, ending the show coupled up with Will Young, a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire who has more than 1 million followers on TikTok.

Olivia, 27, originally wanted to link up with science and PE teacher Kai Fagan from Manchester, who plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC.

However, when Maya invited girls would get to pick who they wanted to couple up with by the villa pool, Olivia had Kai 'stolen' from her by fellow Islander Tanyel Revan.

Asked how she felt about it by host Maya Jama, Olivia just said: "It is what it is."

The frosty remark and daggers sideways glance given to Kai by the Brighton girl gained a lot of attention on social media. One fan declared the moment to be the 'first meme of the season'.

Viewers predicted on social media that Olivia was going to 'bring the drama' and think she reminds them of Maura Higgins

Olivia, who played a waitress in the latest Bond flick No Time To Die and worked as a ring girl for KSI, eventually chose sheep farmer Will, after he had been rejected by the rest of the female islanders.

Gambling company William Hill do not have high hopes for the couple, placing them at the highest odds to win this season out of the any of the current couples, at 40/1.

Despite this, viewers predicted on social media that Olivia was going to 'bring the drama' and think she reminds them of Maura Higgins from Love Island 2019.

@Omolabake_G said: "The first episode is only half way through and the drama pot is already stirring? I’m seated. I know Olivia is going to be trouble."

@molly_baddeley tweeted: "Olivia is giving me @MauraHiggins vibes."

