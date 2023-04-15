Sussex mini heatwave: here are the Sussex beaches to visit – and the one to avoid
Sussex is set to be hit by a mini heatwave as temperatures could soar to 19°C in some parts of the county, according a BBC forecast.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Aug 2022, 12:29 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST
In Brighton, sunny conditions are expected from Sunday with temperatures climbing to around 16 degrees throughout the coming week.
So if you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid?
We’ve picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.
Page 1 of 4