Sussex mini heatwave: here are the Sussex beaches to visit – and the one to avoid

Sussex is set to be hit by a mini heatwave as temperatures could soar to 19°C in some parts of the county, according a BBC forecast.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Aug 2022, 12:29 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST

In Brighton, sunny conditions are expected from Sunday with temperatures climbing to around 16 degrees throughout the coming week.

So if you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid?

We’ve picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea.

1. Hastings and St Leonards

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea. Photo: staff

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet.

2. Brighton Beach

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet. Photo: Jon Rigby

This location has more than three miles of shingle beaches and provides opportunities for rock pooling, as well as a wonderful town for shopping.

3. Eastbourne beach

This location has more than three miles of shingle beaches and provides opportunities for rock pooling, as well as a wonderful town for shopping. Photo: Google Street View

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers.

4. South Lancing

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers. Photo: Steve Robards

