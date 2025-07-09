Sussex parents warned as third UK heatwave looms - how to keep your children safe in the sun

With Sussex set to feel the full force of Britain’s third heatwave this year, worried parents are turning to Google in their thousands to find out how best to protect their little ones.

As temperatures rise across the county, terms like “newborn heatstroke” and “heat exhaustion infants” have skyrocketed in searches, up eleven and six times respectively in just the past few months.

The stats say it all: parents are concerned, and rightly so. Babies and children not only feel the heat more quickly than adults, they often struggle to say what’s wrong before things escalate.

Dr Ravi Lukha, Medical Director at Bupa UK Insurance, is urging Sussex families to take extra care during the hottest days.

Keeping cool in the Sussex sun: What every parent needs to know this summer.

Unlike adults, children don’t sweat as efficiently and can’t cool themselves down as easily.

That makes them more vulnerable to overheating and dangerously prone to heat exhaustion.

And when they’re out and about enjoying the coast or parks, or just stuck indoors on a sweltering day, their bodies can overheat faster than you’d think.

So how do you know if your child is struggling? Look out for early changes in their behaviour or physical appearance: a pale or flushed face, complaints of a headache, dizziness, or general irritability can all be early clues.

They might feel sick or suddenly tired, or complain of cramps in their legs or stomach. More serious signs include sweating heavily, intense thirst, or a high body temperature — anything between 38 °C and 40 °C.

If you notice these signs, the key is to act fast. Get them out of the sun and into a shady or cool room. Strip back unnecessary layers, socks and tops off, and apply cold compresses to their skin, especially at the wrists, neck and armpits.

A fan can help move things along, but it’s those cold cloths and sponges that really do the trick. If your child is weaned, offer them a cold drink straight away.

Babies under six months should keep up with breast or bottle feeds, while those over six months can have small amounts of cooled boiled water alongside their milk.

Dr Lukha says the critical point is time. The doctor added: “If your child isn’t cooling down within half an hour, it can move from heat exhaustion to heatstroke, which is far more serious and potentially life-threatening.”

So while most of us in Sussex may be looking forward to a stretch of golden days, it’s worth knowing exactly what to do, just in case.

