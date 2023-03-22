A pet owner has taken ‘catfishing’ to a whole new level by using a dating app to find their missing cat.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot from his app which showed a photo of the feline, looking quite unimpressed, among several other Grindr users’ profile pictures.

Registered under the name ‘Missing cat’, the Brighton-based moggy is described as ‘goofy’, ‘chill’ and ‘curious’, with interests such as karaoke, movies, music and reading.

The dating profile says that the feline is a 23-year-old single male, with an ‘average’ body size, and specifies that he is looking for ‘dates, relationship, right now’ – as well as finding his way back home, of course.

Below the profile, it’s explained that the feline’s appearance on the app was just his owner’s unconventional way of trying to locate him.

The owner said: “A bit strange but our house cat has gone missing.

"If anyone has seen this cat please message me to let me know it would be great help."

If this is your cat, please get in touch by emailing: [email protected]

