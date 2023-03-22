Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
26 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
54 minutes ago Major price hike to Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
3 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list

Sussex pet owner uses dating app Grindr to find missing cat

A pet owner has taken ‘catfishing’ to a whole new level by using a dating app to find their missing cat.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:42 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:57 GMT

A Twitter user shared a screenshot from his app which showed a photo of the feline, looking quite unimpressed, among several other Grindr users’ profile pictures.

Registered under the name ‘Missing cat’, the Brighton-based moggy is described as ‘goofy’, ‘chill’ and ‘curious’, with interests such as karaoke, movies, music and reading.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dating profile says that the feline is a 23-year-old single male, with an ‘average’ body size, and specifies that he is looking for ‘dates, relationship, right now’ – as well as finding his way back home, of course.

Most Popular
A pet owner has taken ‘catfishing’ to a whole new level by using a dating app to find their missing cat.
A pet owner has taken ‘catfishing’ to a whole new level by using a dating app to find their missing cat.
A pet owner has taken ‘catfishing’ to a whole new level by using a dating app to find their missing cat.

Below the profile, it’s explained that the feline’s appearance on the app was just his owner’s unconventional way of trying to locate him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The owner said: “A bit strange but our house cat has gone missing.

"If anyone has seen this cat please message me to let me know it would be great help."

If this is your cat, please get in touch by emailing: [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The missing cat is described as 'chill', 'curious' and 'goofy' - with an interest in karaoke.
The missing cat is described as 'chill', 'curious' and 'goofy' - with an interest in karaoke.
The missing cat is described as 'chill', 'curious' and 'goofy' - with an interest in karaoke.

Cat who went missing for nearly five years in Sussex is reunited with his owners

Read More
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue a...
SussexTwitterBrighton