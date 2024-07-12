Sussex Police CSI awarded a Churchill Fellowship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rebecca Henderson, a Crime Scene Investigator with Sussex Police, and a full-time PhD student at the University of Portsmouth, has been awarded a coveted Churchill Fellowship which will enable her to travel to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada to discover scene examination processes which rely less heavily on plastic, and produce less waste, to improve sustainability in the UK forensic sector.

Rebecca is one of 134 new Churchill Fellows announced by the charity, the Churchill Fellowship. These exceptional individuals come from across the UK representing different backgrounds, experiences, professions, and passions, all united by a common aspiration to inspire change and build a better society based on global learning. Each will have the unique opportunity to explore new ideas and learn from experts and stakeholders around the world, bringing knowledge and innovations back into their chosen field in the UK.

Talking about her award Rebecca said: “I am thrilled to have been awarded a Churchill Fellowship. I am really looking forward to working with fellow Crime Scene Investigators in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada to share knowledge and identify more sustainable practices to reduce plastic waste generation. It is a fantastic opportunity for us all to learn from each other and hopefully pave the way for a more environmentally sympathetic approach to our Crime Scene Investigation activities.

Alongside Rebecca, this year’s Fellows will address a wide range of topics including combatting racism in nursing, making towns and cities greener, using AI to support reading, and employing creative arts in dementia care. They will draw on experience and knowledge from innovators in countries across the globe from Ghana to Switzerland, Japan to Brazil.

Sussex and Surrey CSI, Rebecca Henderson

A Churchill Fellowship is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, open to all UK adult citizens, to lead the change they want to see. The charity funds applicants to spend between four to eight weeks meeting experts in their field anywhere in the world, in person and/or online, building international networks that promote reciprocal knowledge exchange. It then helps Fellows to make a difference in their community or professional sector in the UK, based on insights inspired by these exchanges.

Julia Weston, Chief Executive of the Churchill Fellowship says: "We are delighted to welcome our new cohort of Churchill Fellows for 2024 from across the UK and to see first-hand their extraordinary passion and dedication to their respective areas of work.

Through the Churchill Fellowship we aim to inspire and empower these exceptional individuals to become catalysts for positive change. From the spark of an idea to make a difference in a local community to ambitious plans for influencing policy at a national level, we are looking forward to supporting these inspiring Fellows on their journey to make a long-lasting difference to UK society.”

2024’s Churchill Fellows join a community of over 4,000 changemakers who work on the frontline of today’s crucial issues, developing new solutions based on global research and personal expertise. From aged 18 into their 80s and from every corner of all four nations, Churchill Fellows have achieved amazing things, from becoming community leaders and charity founders to embedding new services and campaigning for action in fields from climate change to education, technology to the arts.

Applications to become a Fellow next open 4 September 2024.