Sussex Police get commemorative artwork from retired chief special constable

Beryl Saunders holding her donated artwork, photographed with Operational Head of the Special Constabulary, Ryan Seibel and Special Sergeant, Paul Nash. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said that Beryl Saunders, who is now in her 90s, began her journey in the Sussex Police Special Constabulary with the aim of having a positive effect on the local community.

They said she selflessly worked towards this goal, volunteering for more than 16 years until her retirement in 1985. Outside of the police, Beryl was a solicitor’s legal executive.

Chief superintendent Rachel Carr, force lead for the Special Constabulary said: “We are so proud to have had Beryl work with us at Sussex Police. It is clear that she has been an asset to the force, shown in her commitment to Special Constable duties and in her clear goal of improving public safety. Her promotions were a testament to her character, and we are very grateful for the 16 and a half years that she was part of the constabulary.”

Sussex Police artwork gifted from Beryl Saunders. Photo: Sussex Police

Sussex Police said they are also grateful for the memorabilia, which celebrates the milestone for the Special Constabulary, which turned 150 years old during Beryl’s service.

Police said special constables have the same powers and uniform as regular officers, but give up their spare time to help protect the public. They often work closely with police officers and alongside the Neighbourhood Policing Team. To find out more about becoming a Special Constable visit www.sussex.police.uk/police-forces/sussex-police/areas/careers/jobs/special-constables.

After training, Beryl was posted to Hailsham where she stayed throughout her time with Sussex Police. She assisted with many community events and played a key part in enhancing road safety on the A22. She also offered search and clerical support.

Beryl Saunders at her desk. Photo: Sussex Police

Beryl was promoted to Section Officer in 1971, becoming chief of the Special Constabulary for the local area in 1979. Sussex Police said Beryl also witnessed a historic moment in policing when special constables were allowed to drive police cars.