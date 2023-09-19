Virgin Media telecommunications boxes in Burgess Hill get a makeover from town artists
The town council said it made an agreement with Virgin Media to allow painters to decorate the cabinets with some wonderful designs.
A BHTC spokesperson said that Holly Sellors, a member of the Burgess Hill Artists, recently painted three martlets on the St John’s Road box on the corner with Church Close.
They said: "A martlet is a mythical heraldic bird which is thought to represent the swift or house martin. Martlets have been traditionally associated with Sussex for centuries and appear on the Sussex County crest."
Holly’s design also depicts St John’s Church. The designs on all the boxes reflect aspects of the Burgess Hill community, including its history, activities or wildlife. The designs have been approved by the town council and Virgin Media and neighbouring residents have been consulted.
The other boxes that have been painted include:
Greenlands Close: The design shows Burgess Hill Water Tower and the surrounding countryside. The artist is Burgess Hill resident and U3A member Ian McConachie.
Junction Road: The design shows filmmaker and explorer J.C. Bee-Mason when he was a bee keeper in Burgess Hill. The artist is art teacher and town resident Richard Black.
Wheatsheaf Close: The design of tulips, rolling hills and butterflies was created by Jayne Crow, a member of Burgess Hill Artists.
The town council said it would like more Virgin Media boxes painted. People who are interested can email [email protected] with a written description and visual drawing of the design and colour scheme, as well as the exact location of street cabinet its box number.