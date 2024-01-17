Sussex Police have announced that an officer has accepted they breached standards of professional behaviour by harassing a woman by sending excessive messages.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said a misconduct hearing was held at Sussex Police headquarters on January 8 and 9 before a panel led by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “LQCs are selected from a list of independent, legally-qualified persons to conduct police misconduct hearings, and are governed by Police Conduct Regulations. LQCs work with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and others to instil and embed as much transparency and proportionality into misconduct hearings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the officer is referred to as ‘officer Z’ because they were granted anonymity by the LQC after making legal representations before the hearing.

Sussex Police said an officer has accepted they breached standards of professional behaviour

A police spokesperson said: “It is the responsibility of the LQC alone to determine whether or not a hearing is partially or wholly held in public or in private, and whether any participant should be anonymised. Sussex Police are directed by and must abide by rulings made by the panel chair.”

Sussex Police said the hearing was told the officer’s behaviour included contacting the woman, known as Female A, using various means, including email, WhatsApp, Facebook, text messaging and telephone. Police said the officer sent ‘excessive numbers of emails to Female A’ in November 2020 and continued to send them after they were informed the level of emails was not acceptable to Female A.

A police spokesperson said: “Many of the communications to the woman were made while the officer was on duty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the panel found that these ‘excessive messages’ amounted to harassment and were a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Discreditable Conduct. Police said the officer was given a final written warning for two years, adding that the other allegations were found not proven by the panel.