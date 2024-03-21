Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Walrus, Brighton, has placed in the top 20 establishments for the much-loved British staple, featuring alongside Michelin Star restaurants, in a list compiled by travel website Big 7 Travel.

A spokesperson for the travel site said: “Once you try a roast dinner from these places, you won’t want to home-cook one ever again.”

Placing at number 12, the pub in Ship Street has been described as a ‘favourite for both locals and visitors alike’.

Commenting on the pub’s offerings, Big 7 Travel said: “Sundays are celebrated with style here at The Walrus, with an exceptional array of roast meat and vegan alternatives on offer to hungry diners.

“Located a mere two minutes from Brighton’s iconic coastline, The Walrus is a favourite for both locals and visitors alike.