Sussex pub named one of the best places for a Sunday Roast in the UK ahead of Easter
The Walrus, Brighton, has placed in the top 20 establishments for the much-loved British staple, featuring alongside Michelin Star restaurants, in a list compiled by travel website Big 7 Travel.
A spokesperson for the travel site said: “Once you try a roast dinner from these places, you won’t want to home-cook one ever again.”
Placing at number 12, the pub in Ship Street has been described as a ‘favourite for both locals and visitors alike’.
Commenting on the pub’s offerings, Big 7 Travel said: “Sundays are celebrated with style here at The Walrus, with an exceptional array of roast meat and vegan alternatives on offer to hungry diners.
“Located a mere two minutes from Brighton’s iconic coastline, The Walrus is a favourite for both locals and visitors alike.
"Roast chicken, roast beef, roast lamb, roast pork, and vegan lentil Wellington, it’s Sunday roast galore here, with Sunday lunch prices ranging from £15-£19.”