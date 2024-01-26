Sussex pub to host prostate cancer charity film premiere made by local people

​The film, entitled ‘They Let Their Walking Do Their Talking’ was recorded by local band Soul Town, and was produced to raise more awareness about the importance of getting a PSA test for prostate cancer, as well as to raise funds for the important work Prostate Cancer UK do for men before and after they are diagnosed.

Local musician and music promoter Mike Raxworthy said: “A friend of mine died three years ago on Christmas Day. Due to the pandemic and despite some symptoms, he didn’t manage to get tested. Unfortunately when he did, it was too late, the cancer had escaped the prostate and got into his bones!”

This prompted Mike to get a PSA blood test which indicated cancer. After an MRI scan the following day, a small tumour was spotted within his prostate. The following day biopsies revealed cancer. Fortunately they were judged to be Grade 1, the lowest form.

He lost another two mates after that, both to prostate cancer that rapidly spread in just a few months, both being checked to late.

“It was then I decided to do this song and video,” said Mike. “John Steel, our guitarist recorded it at his home, with Martin Jennings adding saxophone and Vanessa King harmony backing vocals.”

Mike called on Shaun Taberer to shoot, co-direct and edit the film, following Mike’s concept and storyboard.

Mike said: “We had a cast of hundreds, at George Street, The Anchor and East Hastings Angling Club – A real Old Town community effort. Prostate Cancer UK loved and endorsed it and BBC South has featured it. We’re expecting it to go national in the days following the premiere.

Mike invited everyone who helped make it, to come together and watch it together for the first time. He decided on a premiere showing, at The Anchor, in George Street, Hastings, securing a red carpet and photographer.

To launch a Just Giving page they are auctioning off Mike’s original storyboard drawings, and a statue of an angel by sculptress July Snowball, whose husband died very suddenly due to an aggressive prostate cancer.

