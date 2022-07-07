But far from dabbling in the occult or carrying out mysterious archaic ceremonies, one Sussex fellowship dedicated themselves to pastimes of a more frivolous nature.

The Ancient Order of Froth Blowers (A.O.F.B) began its meetings as a way of raising money for charity and to sink a pint or five in the process.

It is believed to have been founded in 1924 in the 600-year-old walls of The Swan Inn in Fittleworth, near Petworth, the group’s motto, ‘Lubrication in Moderation’ tells you all you need to know about their warm hearted revelry.

It was founded by ex-soldiers in the wake of the First World War who came together to raise funds for the charities of Sir Alfred Fripp.

A membership pamphlet from 1927 asks: “Do you gollop your beer with zest? If so, you are unanimously elected a member of Ye Ancient Order of Froth Blowers,” and goes on to outline the rules and regulations of froth blowing and any privileges that come with membership:

— ‘immunity from arrest’ is named as a ‘special privilege’

— outright permission to blow froth off your own beer, other members beer, and occasionally off non-members’ beer ‘provided they are not looking or are of a peaceful disposition’

— punishment of a ‘drinks round’ if found to be not wearing the membership cufflinks

Today, a set of the organisation’s now iconic cufflinks would set you back about £250 from some antiques dealers.

The group also had their own song which would be sung at boozy meetings.

Named ‘The More We Are Together’, the lyrics went:

"The more we are together, together, together“The more we are together“The merrier we'll be.“For your friends are my friends“And my friends are your friends,“And the more we are together“The merrier we'll be.”

The Swan Inn was known as ‘Vat 0’ as it was founding member Bert Temple’s local pub. It closed in 2020 due to pressures from the pandemic but after the Grade II listed historic coaching inn was on the market for about £1,250,000 + VAT, it has been sold and is expected to reopen in August this year.