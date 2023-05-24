Southeastern, Govia Thameslink Railway and South Western Railway are banning the devices due to the batteries powering them being seen as a safety risk.
The train companies say there is ‘evidenced safety concerns’ about the lithium-ion batteries used on e-scooters and there have been some isolated incidents where they have caught fire.
Those who arrive at a station with either from June 1 may not be able to complete their journey.
Passengers can travel with an electrically-assisted pedal cycle, as long as it’s similar in size to a normal cycle.
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
Power-assisted cycles without traditional cycle-style pedals aren’t allowed, the rail companies say.
Train operators still welcome wheelchairs and mobility scooters up to 1200mm long and 700mm wide.
The companies say e-scooters will be banned the until greater regulation and testing can be brought in to ensure the safety of those travelling on their trains.