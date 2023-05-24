E-scooters and e-skateboards will not be permitted on any trains or stations in Sussex from June this year.

Southeastern, Govia Thameslink Railway and South Western Railway are banning the devices due to the batteries powering them being seen as a safety risk.

The train companies say there is ‘evidenced safety concerns’ about the lithium-ion batteries used on e-scooters and there have been some isolated incidents where they have caught fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who arrive at a station with either from June 1 may not be able to complete their journey.

Southeastern, Govia Thameslink Railway and South Western Railway are banning the devices due to the batteries powering them being seen as a safety risk.

Passengers can travel with an electrically-assisted pedal cycle, as long as it’s similar in size to a normal cycle.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Power-assisted cycles without traditional cycle-style pedals aren’t allowed, the rail companies say.

Train operators still welcome wheelchairs and mobility scooters up to 1200mm long and 700mm wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad