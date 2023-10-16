Sussex town hosts national Town Criers Championship

The town of Rye welcomed the 70th National Town Crier Championships on Saturday October 14.

Rye Town Council eagerly took up the baton after the Championships had funding withdrawn by Hastings Borough Council, who had hosted it for the previous 69 years.

Town Criers from all over Britain (and one from Belgium) travelled to Rye to compete for the title of National Champion; the event, which was hosted by Rye's Town Crier, Paul Goring, and his Deputy, Arabella Ansar, was held in The Gun Gardens, Rye, and attracted a very large and appreciative crowd, some of whom had travelled hundreds of miles to watch.

The day started with a colourful and noisy procession of the Town Criers through Rye to the Gun Gardens, led by Ryebellion Drummers.

After a very closely-fought two rounds, the winners on the day were:

1st - Kurt de Smet, representing Oudenaarde in Belgium;

2nd - Alistair Chisholm, representing Dorchester in Dorset

3rd - John Griffiths, representing Sleaford in Lincolnshire

John Griffiths also won the Best Dressed Crier trophy; the Best-dressed consort was won by Karoline de Smet, from Oudenaarde.

Former Hastings Town Crier, Jon Bartholomew, who had resigned in protest at Hastings' dropping the annual event, donated a new trophy for the Criers to compete for this year: the Judge's Choice trophy, for the Crier who did not necessarily win on technical points, but who was considered the most entertaining. This trophy was won by Jon Borthwick, representing Lewes.

The judges on the day were the Right Worshipful Mayor and Mayoress of Rye (Cllrs Andi Rivet and Rebekah Gilbert); Rye resident Isabel Ryan, daughter of Captain Pugwash creator, John Ryan, and best-selling and award-winning author, Alex Preston, whose latest novel ‘Winchelsea’, was 'Book of the year' in 2022.

The Championships were sponsored and assisted by: Rye Town Council; Rock Channel Marine (principal sponsors); W Tollett, builders; Wordsmith; The Mermaid Inn; Sussex Medal Services; Rye DIY;Alsfords Timber; and Licensed 2 Kale.

The new location of Rye was declared a great success by the Criers and spectators, and it was universally agreed that Hastings loss was Rye's gain.

