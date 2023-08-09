Sussex town voted as one of the most peaceful places in the UK

The historic town of Rye in East Sussex, has been voted as one of the most peaceful places in the UK to live or visit.

The medieval town has quaint cobbled streets and charming shops, restaurants and art galleries. It is close to the sea and surrounded by nature reserves.

It was placed at number seven in the top ten list of the most peaceful towns in a survey commissioned by ICE Headshop (www.iceheadshop.co.uk).

An index was created by compiling a seed list of peaceful locations, and analysed weighted variables for each including; crime rates, Instagram hashtags, population and peaceful outdoor activities. Findings were then combined to establish an overall peace score out of 100 for each of the 53 analysed locations in order to reveal the top 10 most peaceful UK destinations.

Rye has a total population of 4,480 with a crime rating of 67 per 1,000 inhabitants. The town has 19 hiking trails and 10 bird-watching trails. It also has a small boutique cinema and hosts an international jazz festival.

Rye is an important member of the mediaeval Cinque Ports confederation, once supplying ships to the Crown.

The number one most peaceful place was Over Haddon, in the Peak District, which has a population of just 259. Second was Bassenthwaite in the Lake District, while thirds was Bakewell in Derbyshire.

