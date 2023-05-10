Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex visitor attraction has fun dinosaur event for kids

Have You ever wondered how to train a dinosaur? Well, here is your chance when Sharnfold Farm visitor attraction at Stone Cross, near Eastbourne, holds a special event on Saturday May 13.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th May 2023, 14:32 BST

It's an unforgettable experience with an interactive and educational spectacle ideal for dinosaur lovers of all ages. Highlights include fascinating facts about these magnificent prehistoric creatures; incredible dinosaur tricks; training demonstration and the chance for some of you to show off your skills.

Donna Bull from Sharnfold Farm said: "After all the fun and enjoyment of the King's Coronation, now for something completely different. It's a thrilling adventure that combines learning, laughter and unforgettable memories."

Tickets are limited so prompt booking is advised. The show times are 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2pm. Please select the slot when you book. Tickets are £6.45 per person, under twos go free. Eventbrite booking fees apply.

Train your dinosaur event at Sharnfold Farm attractionTrain your dinosaur event at Sharnfold Farm attraction
Train your dinosaur event at Sharnfold Farm attraction

All tickets also include free entry to the Farm on Saturday from, 9am until 5pm.

Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/how-to-train-your-dinosaur-at-sharnfold-farm-tickets-618926013367?aff=website

