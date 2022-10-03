Sussex wildlife charity is ‘angry and concerned’ about the Government’s latest attack on nature

The UK government has announced ‘a clear attack’ on nature by calling for ‘burdensome’ environmental regulations to be scrapped, according to Interim CEO of Sussex Wildlife Trust, Chris Corrigan said.

Driving this deregulation is a new UK-wide Bill [the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill], which empowers the government to revoke and remove a range of environmental protections.

Many of the regulations stem from EU policies that have been enabling the protection of the environment for years, from the rules that protect hundreds of species and wildlife sites, to the laws that stop pollution in rivers and streams.

Chichester Harbour. Credit: Google Maps

Critically, the bill enables these protections to be revoked without any need for replacement.

This is undoubtedly the most regressive action for the environment the UK has seen from the Government for decades, and at a time when the climate and biodiversity crisis is paramount, Chris said.

Chris explained that some of Sussex’s most vital wildlife sites will be left bare to damage and destruction.

Chichester Harbour is already struggling in the face of mounting pressures but its poor state is driving real action on the ground from communities, landowners, companies, NGOs and public bodies.

Interim CEO of West Sussex Wildlife Trust, Chris Corrigan

The Arun Valley is currently protected but under huge pressure in terms of water availability. Is there enough water to enable the river valley to function; to support the rare wildlife that depends on it; and to supply the new and existing households that rely on it?

Ashdown Forest is at risk of being hemmed in by development driven by unrealistic housing targets.

Chris said: “We will see more wildlife sites damaged and destroyed; more sewage in our rivers and more species threatened with extinction. The impacts will be devastating, for both people and wildlife."

But the government’s attacks on nature don’t stop at protected sites. agricultural regulations are at risk too as the government intends to ‘rapidly review’ the new system designed to support nature-friendly farming.

The three charity chiefs, Hilary McGrady (National Trust), Beccy Speight (RSPB), and Tanya Steele (WWF) said: “This government, elected on their greenest ever manifesto, is now contemplating breaking its promises on vital protections for the UK’s nature, risking catastrophic consequences.

“From abandoning fundamental legal protections for wildlife to failing farmers committed to sustainable agriculture, this would be an attack on nature at the worst possible time.

“The desire to defend nature unites people in every community from Caerphilly to Cumbria, Antrim to Aberdeen, and we must all be part of the conversation about how we protect and restore it.

Today’s ‘People’s Plan For Nature’ is vital for us all to have our voices heard – nature has never needed us more.”

Group leader of Adur’s Green Party, Cllr. Gabe Crisp said: “We need all our local politicians, whichever party they come from, to stand up for nature, and to make plain that we can have robust local economies whilst also helping nature to recover. Local Tories have a special responsibility to say NO to their new leaders, on behalf of our community”.

We approached Ashdown Conservatives for comment.

