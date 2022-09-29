The council is demanding ‘improved water quality checks’ from Southern Water, ‘in a bid to protect its coastline from pollution’.

Vicki Wells, cabinet member for environment and regeneration, criticised the company for changing its testing criteria – ‘making it harder for the public to interpret a sewage pollution event’.

Cllr Wells added: “It is imperative for health, the environment and the expectations of beach users that the water quality issues are addressed.

Worthing Borough Council is demanding 'improved water quality checks' from Southern Water, 'in a bid to protect its coastline from pollution

“We welcome Southern Water further assisting to help water separation from drainage systems for Worthing’s public buildings and residents, as well as the addition of sustainable drainage in parks and urban spaces.

“We will continue to work with Southern Water to ensure these are modified where possible to help mitigate increased rainfall with climate change. But we feel the measures don’t go far enough and we are demanding improved outcomes for our residents, visitors and businesses as a matter of urgency.”

Outfalls are ‘electronically monitored’

Responding to the council’s claims, Southern Water said it ‘transparently and openly’ informs customers and stakeholders about ‘all storm releases into our environment’ via its website.

A spokesperson added: “Our near-real time 365 days a year Beachbuoy service has also recently been improved so dynamic modelling highlights any releases than may impact bathing waters. In total, 98 per cent of our outfalls are electronically monitored and we are on course for 100 per cent coverage by March.

“The Environment Agency is responsible for testing water quality but we support a number of councils with electronic testing kits and would welcome further engagement with Worthing Borough Council about this.

“Storm overflows are part of the UK water network’s design and are regulated by the Environment Agency.

“They are used in areas where the sewers were built to carry both foul water from homes and businesses, and rainwater from roofs, driveways, and roads.

"Reducing reliance on this system a huge national challenge, and we are already going further and faster than the Government has mandated, through our industry-leading Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force.

“We are working with a range of partners on solutions which keep rain out of the system and slow its flow using a combination of Southern Water engineering and nature based solutions.”

This is what the council expects of Southern Water

Ms Wells joined a number of councillors in responding to Southern Water’s Draft Waste Water Management Plan – a consultation, designed to set out the investments needed to make wastewater and drainage systems fit for today and the future.

As a result of the consultation, the councillors have called on Southern Water to; take action to address recent sewage discharges as a matter of urgency; ensure all outfalls are equipped with operationally functioning event monitors or other sensors that are checked and maintained regularly; ensure that communication with council environmental officers and foreshore wardens is prompt and informative and help reduce surface water runoff overwhelming the the Combined Sewer System.

Southern Water was also asked to provide the council’s coastal team with free sample test kits enabling first response of suspected leaks at outfalls.

An application to Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for a second Bathing Water designation – at East Beach – is about to be submitted by the council.

The council said this is thanks to the dedicated help of citizen scientists, who ‘gathered the vital data’ reflecting the ‘increased popularity’ of open water swimming and water sports activities at the location.

A council spokesperson added: “Under questioning from Adur and Worthing councillors in January, Southern Water vowed to clean up its act by agreeing to explore a series of measures to cut down on its dumping of raw sewage into the sea and rivers.

“The company was fined a record £90 million in July 2022 after the company admitted 6,971 illegal spills from 17 sites in Hampshire, Kent and West Sussex between 2010 and 2015 and told councillors its record in dumping raw sewage in the sea and rivers is 'unacceptable'.”

