Sussex Wildlife Trust: Vote for your favourite nature photograph 2022
The 12 finalists have been announced in the Sussex Wildlife Trust Photography Competition.
The judges, headed up by local wildlife expert and professional photographer David Plummer, had the difficult task of selecting 12 finalists from more than 600 entries.
The public can vote for their favourite, voting closes on Monday, October 31 and the winner will be announced in early November.
Photos including a fox on the hunt, a hornet and the night sky.
The final 12 photographs will feature in an online calendar, available in December, and will be on display at the Trust's AGM on November 12 and at the Booth Museum of Natural History, Brighton during 2023.
First prize is £100 cash, and the runners-up prize is a t-shirt from Sussex Wildlife Trust's clothing store.
To vote, click visit sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/photovote