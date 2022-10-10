The judges, headed up by local wildlife expert and professional photographer David Plummer, had the difficult task of selecting 12 finalists from more than 600 entries.

The public can vote for their favourite, voting closes on Monday, October 31 and the winner will be announced in early November.

Photos including a fox on the hunt, a hornet and the night sky.

The final 12 photographs will feature in an online calendar, available in December, and will be on display at the Trust's AGM on November 12 and at the Booth Museum of Natural History, Brighton during 2023.

First prize is £100 cash, and the runners-up prize is a t-shirt from Sussex Wildlife Trust's clothing store.

To vote, click visit sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/photovote

1. European Hornet © John Lauper The judges said: 'Much maligned insect, beautifully captured, a real sci-fi feel to this one.' Photo: John Lauper Photo Sales

2. Banded Demoiselle silhouette © Brian Watkins Judges said: 'Perfect silhouette composition allowing us to identify the damselfly, a Banded Demoiselle'. Photo: Brian Watkins Photo Sales

3. At the Setting of the Sun © Tom Hard Judges said: 'A capture of vibrant and iconic flowers taken with the minimum of equipment to stunning effect'. Photo: Tom Hard Photo Sales

4. Searching the Early Tide © Peter Hofman Judges said: 'Lovely winter capture along the shoreline of one of our often overlooked wading birds'. Photo: Peter Hofman Photo Sales