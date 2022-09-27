To apply for your ticket you just need to complete the online form here

Applicants will be sent an electronic ticket and allows for up to two adults and four children to enter a National Trust site for free. Adults are those aged 18 and over, children are those aged five to 17, under fives receive free admission at National Trust properties.

There are some exclusions on National Trust venues/properties included in this promotion, and it is advise to check the list before you arrive.

In Sussex you are unable to visit Wakehurst Place and Woolbeding Gardens.

But properties you can enjoy include Petworth House and Gardens, Monk’s House, Nymans, and Sheffield Park.

Some properties require booking in advance of the visit date, please check the property’s website prior to visiting to check whether this is the case with your chosen property and to make a booking. At these properties, without a booking we cannot guarantee entry. If your chosen property does require you to pre-book, input AUTUMNCAMPAIGN instead of ‘membership number’ during the booking process.

Free tickets valid from Monday - Sunday at National Trust properties within advertised opening hours.

The number of free visit tickets are limited, the promotion is open until the limited number of tickets have been distributed or until November 30, 2022, whichever is the earlier.

Tickets will be single use and valid for use at National Trust properties on or before November 30, 2022.

If you’re already a member, you can use your free visit to bring along a friend or family member.

1. Children collecting apples in the garden at Bateman's, East Sussex. Children collecting apples in the garden at Bateman's, East Sussex. Photo: ©National Trust Images/John Millar Photo Sales

2. Fallow deer (Dama dama) in the parkland in October, with the house seen in the background, Petworth House and Park, West Sussex. The deer park at Petworth was landscaped by 'Capability' Brown. Fallow deer (Dama dama) in the parkland in October, with the house seen in the background, Petworth House and Park, West Sussex. The deer park at Petworth was landscaped by 'Capability' Brown. Photo: National Trust Images/Chris Lace Photo Sales

3. A wooden bench is set near an Acer palmatum by the Upper Womans Way Pond at Sheffield Park Sunlight shows the bright red and gold foliage, with trees in dark shade across the pond. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Andrew Butler Photo Sales

4. Bodiam Castle, East Sussex. A slight mist rises from the moat at dawn at fourteenth century Bodiam Castle, East Sussex. Photo: ©National Trust Images/David Sellman Photo Sales