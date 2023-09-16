Sussex wine lovers to have opportunity to take part in exclusive Champagne tasting event
Majestic has teamed up with Champagne house Cattier to embark on the 225-mile journey from Chigny-les-Roses to Dover in a custom-designed Citroën 2CV, before visiting 16 Majestic locations in the space of just six days, starting on Monday 18th September
Majestic customers across seven counties will be able to enjoy a glass or two of free fizz as part of exclusive Cattier tasting events hosted by the brand’s Export Sales Director, Pierre-Samuel Reyne, and UK Brand Ambassador, Christopher Rogers.
The Tour De Stores 2023 will visit the Majestic stores in Chichester and Lewes on Saturday, September 23.
In addition to some rare facetime with Champagne experts to learn about Cattier’s ranges, their history and how they are produced, Majestic customers will also have the chance to win a bottle of Cattier Premier Cru Brut at each stop on the Tour de Stores.
Customers who attend a Cattier session simply need to put their name into a hat, with one lucky winner per store being drawn at random at the end of each 90-minute window.
Majestic COO Rob Cooke said: “Our inaugural Tour De Stores was a fantastic success and we are delighted to be working with Cattier again on an even bigger and better road trip around the south of England this year. We know our customers love the Cattier champagnes that we sell and the Tour is a brilliant opportunity for them to come and learn about how their favourite fizz is made, try a few free samples, and maybe even win a bottle to take home.”
Cattier UK Brand Ambassador, Christopher Rogers said: “Champagne Cattier are once again delighted to be combining with Majestic in our second Tour De Stores adventure. Building on the success of last year, we are looking forward to tasting Champagne Cattier with the always enthusiastic Majestic stores and members of the public; sharing our passion for the wine along with stories of the House and family from this most beautiful part of France.”