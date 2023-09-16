Sussex wine lovers to have opportunity to take part in exclusive Champagne tasting event

The UK’s largest specialist wine retailer will host its second annual ‘Tour De Stores’ to deliver exclusive tasting events and competitions for wine-lovers across the UK.

The Tour De Stores 2023 will visit the Majestic stores in Chichester and Lewes on Saturday, September 23.

Majestic has teamed up with Champagne house Cattier to embark on the 225-mile journey from Chigny-les-Roses to Dover in a custom-designed Citroën 2CV, before visiting 16 Majestic locations in the space of just six days, starting on Monday 18th September

Majestic customers across seven counties will be able to enjoy a glass or two of free fizz as part of exclusive Cattier tasting events hosted by the brand’s Export Sales Director, Pierre-Samuel Reyne, and UK Brand Ambassador, Christopher Rogers.

In addition to some rare facetime with Champagne experts to learn about Cattier’s ranges, their history and how they are produced, Majestic customers will also have the chance to win a bottle of Cattier Premier Cru Brut at each stop on the Tour de Stores.

Customers who attend a Cattier session simply need to put their name into a hat, with one lucky winner per store being drawn at random at the end of each 90-minute window.

Majestic COO Rob Cooke said: “Our inaugural Tour De Stores was a fantastic success and we are delighted to be working with Cattier again on an even bigger and better road trip around the south of England this year. We know our customers love the Cattier champagnes that we sell and the Tour is a brilliant opportunity for them to come and learn about how their favourite fizz is made, try a few free samples, and maybe even win a bottle to take home.”

