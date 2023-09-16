Households in East Sussex are being encouraged to check if they are eligible for a new £1 billion government fund designed to cut annual energy bills by up to £400.

The Great British Insulation Scheme was launched this week with an eligibility checker and referral service and also incorporates the Home Upgrade Grant.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said upgrading homes to be more energy efficient is the best long-term solution for reducing energy costs, tackling fuel poverty, and keeping warm and healthy in winter.

The Conservative politician said: “This is a big and very welcome investment by the government to help households in our town become warmer and more energy efficient – something that will help with hard pressed finances in older properties,

“The war in Ukraine led to huge energy prices increase. They have come down now but the price is still high and it will remain so. This is why it is important the government continues to help using schemes like these.

“I am pleased they will continue to help low income and vulnerable households with energy efficiency measures but the criteria has been widened to cover many more homes who do not currently benefit from support to upgrade their homes and reduce their energy bills.”

The government will spend the cash over three years to help over 300,000 households across the UK insulate their homes and save money on their heating.

The new scheme will support those with an EPC rating of D or below that are also in Council Tax bands A-D in England as well as those that are low-income and vulnerable.

These households will be offered roof, loft or cavity wall insulation via their energy supplier, which could cut their annual energy bill by an average of between £300 to £400.