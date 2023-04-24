A woman from Sussex, who had her left arm amputated following a dog attack, has taken the RSPCA to High Court over the life-changing incident.

Joanna Harris, 49, fostered a 15-month-old American bulldog, called Kiwi, from the RSPCA. While in her home in Crowborough, East Sussex, the dog latched onto her arm moments after she had managed to release his jaw from her own pet dog, Bo, according to solicitors Irwin Mitchell.

Legal papers submitted to the High Court by Irwin Mitchell say the dog had ‘previously shown physical aggression’ towards RSPCA staff resulting in minor injuries. The incident reportedly happened days after Kiwi had tried to bite Joanna.

The RSPCA has denied liability. A spokesperson said: “This was a distressing incident and our thoughts go out to Ms Harris. We assess the health and behavioural needs of animals before rehoming and where necessary, we provide a full behavioural plan.

Joanna Harris, 49, was attacked by a 15-month-old American bulldog which she fostered from the RSPCA

"Our branches and centres are available to support them or take an animal back into our care if the new owner does not feel happy or safe. We cannot say any more at this time because of ongoing legal proceedings, which the RSPCA is defending.”

Joanna said it’s ‘almost difficult to put into words’ what happened to her ‘and the impact it’s had’.

She added: “I’ve always loved and grown up around dogs and really wanted to give a dog a home and a new life.

“What happened that day and how I was attacked in my own home is something that will stay with me forever. It was absolutely terrifying. Even when the police arrived Kiwi didn’t want to let go. The pain I was in was excruciating and I knew I was in a bad way.

“However, nothing prepared me for the news that I had to have my arm amputated. At that moment my life changed. I lost a lot of confidence and independence. I became a lot more reliant on friends and family, even for things such as getting dressed and food shopping, things many people take for granted.

“I try and remain as positive as I can and want to focus of my recovery, but I feel I deserve answers to the concerns I have.”

This comes as Lord Benyon, the government minister for animal welfare, confirmed that the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs is introducing a new action plan amid a rise in dog attacks.

The plan will ‘protect the public with new licensing rules’. It will be implemented alongside a new responsible dog ownership working group involving police, local authorities and animal welfare organisations to ‘promote responsible dog ownership’.

Joanna is hoping that legal proceedings in the High Court will provide her with answers.

According to her solicitors, Joanna was unable to release Kiwi’s grip from her left arm. She went into the garden and asked a neighbour to call the police and an ambulance.

A spokesperson said: “The dog then started to pull and shake on her arm and attempted to bite her neck. When police arrived around 20 minutes later, Kiwi was still latched on to Joanna.

"Officers had to tried to release the dog but when that didn’t work, they had to Taser him three times to subdue him, court documents say.”

Joanna was taken to hospital. Her left bicep was exposed, she was unable to mobilise her arm, and blood supply to her arm was lost. Joanna had to have her left arm amputated and she also suffered injuries to her right arm, hand and leg. Kiwi was later put down.

Following the incident in September 2021, Joanna instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help her access the specialist support, rehabilitation and therapies she requires.

Joanna is hoping that legal proceedings in the High Court will provide her with answers. The damages claimed are in excess of £200,000.

Chani Dhaliwal, the expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Joanna, said: “Joanna has faced an incredibly difficult time coming to terms with the physical and psychological impact of the incident which has changed her life forever. Her case vividly highlights the devastating effect such incidents can have on people.

“Understandably she has a number of concerns about what happened and whether more could have been done to prevent her horrific injuries.

“While nothing can make up for what she’s been through we’re determined to support Joanna to provide her with not only the answers she deserves but also the specialist support and therapies she requires to regain more of her independence.”

In court documents, Irwin Mitchell argue that the RSPCA is liable under the Animals Act. The alleged breaches include that the RSPCA should have known the aggressive nature of the dog given the behaviour it had previously shown. It is alleged that The RSPCA allowed Kiwi to be fostered when it was unsafe to do so.

It is also alleged that the RSPCA failed to remove Kiwi from Joanna’s house when she reported that he tried to bite her on 26 August 2021 – a week before the incident on September 3 in which Joanna was injured.

Joanna, had to take a substantial time off from her job as a product owner lead in the financial service industry. She’s reliant on her partner, neighbours and family to help care for her.

Mr Dhaliwal added: “Sadly we’re seeing more incidents where people have been seriously injured in dog bite attacks. This has been particularly the case since lockdown when dog ownership increased.”

