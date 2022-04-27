SussexWorld reporters review the new menu items available at McDonald’s

The new menu will be available for a limited time, and sees the return of the Grand Big Mac, Cheesy Garlic Bites, and the Flake Raspberry and Flake Chocplate McFlurries as well as the McSpicy.

The McSpicy was last on the McDonald’s menu in July 2021 and is priced at £4.29 for just a burger, or £5.79 for a medium meal, although prices may vary across the county.

Its introduction has ignited a debate on social media about how spicy the burger really is, with #McSpicyDebate currently trending on Twitter.

The Grand Big Mac is priced at £4.79 individually, or £6.29 for a medium meal. If you add bacon, you will pay £5.29 for just the burger, or £6.69 for a medium meal.

Cheesy Garlic Bites will cost £1.99, and the Flake Raspberry and Flake Chocolate McFlurries are priced at 99p for a mini tub or £1.39 for a regular.

To make way for the new additions, some current menu items will be dropped.

McDonald’s is axing the Big Tasty, Homestyle crispy chicken burger, chilli cheese bites, the Creme Egg McFlurry and the Cadbury Caramel McFlurry.

What did we think?

Jacob Panons said, “I think the McSpicy was better this year, although it could do with being a bit juicier. I also felt the burger this year was hotter – which I am completely in favour of.

“The dark horse here was the garlic cheesy bites. McDonald’s didn’t hold back with the garlic and I loved it.”

Elliot Wright said, “I have to say the McSpicy was far spicier than I was expecting. It possesses a real kick to it that isn’t usually present in other burgers marketed as spicy.

“The other menu items are great too. The Grand Big Mac comes with no surprises, but it’s as good as ever.”