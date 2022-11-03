In March next year, Joe Stack and Sam Morton will climb 200 steps up the iconic Bake House Tower’s winding staircase, then soak up the breathtaking panoramic views of Arundel and the South Downs before the abseil down the 180ft tower. Click here to donate.

All money raised will be split between St Barnabas House adults’ hospice and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

St Barnabas House is the hospice for the Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield areas. They provide specialist care for people with life-limiting illnesses, in their own homes and at the hospice in Worthing.

Participants will climb 200 steps up the iconic Bake House Tower’s winding staircase, then soak up the breathtaking panoramic views of Arundel and the South Downs before the abseil down the 180ft tower. Photo: Andrew Whitman

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for Sussex and South East Hampshire, caring for children with life-limiting conditions at the hospice building near Arundel and in families’ own homes across the area.

Joe said: "To be able to help raise some vital funds for such a charity I have written so much about in my time as a reporter feels like a real honour.

"The work Chestnut Tree House and St Barnabas House do for so many people in our communities, is so important and I can't wait to see how much cash Sam and I manage to raise for them.

"The thought of abseiling from Arundel Castle is making my palms sweat as I'm giving this quote so please give generously!"

“People taking on this challenge will not only be abseiling at an amazing location, but they will be doing so knowing that the money raised will make a difference to local adults and children who need hospice care."

As someone who has never abseiled before, Sam said he is ‘nervously excited’ for the challenge.

He added: “It seemed an opportunity not to be missed. As a journalist, I have covered countless real life stories of people in Sussex who have been supported by Chestnut Tree House and St Barnabas Hospice as they live with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. As Joe said, it’s such an honour to be able to do my own fundraiser to support the incredible work that these volunteers do.

"More than £4 million is needed every year to provide hospice care for local children and their families so I hope mine and Joe’s challenge goes some way to easing some of the pressures the charities face.”

Fiona James, at St Barnabas Hospices, said the charity had 240 places for the challenge originally but ‘these are almost all gone’.

"So we’re currently exploring options for making some more available,” she said. “We’re thrilled that so many people have already signed up to take part in the Arundel Castle Abseil.

"Arundel Castle is one of the most iconic landmarks in West Sussex but it is also only a few miles from both hospices, so is the ideal venue for a special charity fundraiser.”

Participants can choose from three different registration options, starting from just £20 (minimum sponsorship applies).

To find out more about the Arundel Castle abseil and sign up for either St Barnabas or Chestnut Tree House, visit arundelabseil.org.

How will your money support Chestnut Tree House?

Your support makes children’s hospice care happen in your local community – caring for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families. Children and families who know they don’t have long together have the chance to live life to the full and say goodbye in the way that is right for them.

The money you raise means that families who know they don’t have long together can make precious memories. This might mean spending time together at Chestnut Tree House as a family, splashing about in the hydrotherapy pool or relaxing in the multisensory room.

Your fundraising means that parents and carers can take a well-earned break knowing their child is having fun whilst all of their medical needs are taken care of.

£50 could give a family a chance to splash around in Chestnut’s hydrotherapy pool.

£225 could provide a day of fun, laughter, care and support at Chestnut Tree House for a child with a life-threatening condition.

And St Barnabas House?

Your fundraising helps make hospice care happen in your local community.

The money you raise means that local people with life-limiting illnesses receive the care they need – in the comfort of their own homes or in the peace and tranquillity of the hospice.

- £90 is enough to fund a home visit from a Community Nurse Specialist.

- £225 could fund a nurse at the hospice for a day – offering comfort and easing pain.

