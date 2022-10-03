St Barnabas House hospice: Rare opportunity to abseil down Arundel Castle’s tallest tower
St Barnabas House hospice is offering people the opportunity to take their place in history and become one of the few who have abseiled down Arundel Castle’s tallest tower.
This is a rare opportunity with limited spaces, so supporters are urged to register early to avoid disappointment. All those who 'conquer' the castle will be 'knighted' with a bespoke medal.
The adventure starts by climbing 200 steps up the iconic Bake House Tower’s winding staircase, then soak up the breathtaking panoramic views of Arundel and the South Downs before the abseil down the 180ft tower.
All money raised will go to the hospice in Worthing, which supports people with life-limiting conditions from Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham, Littlehampton, Henfield, Steyning, Partridge Green and Storrington.
Most Popular
The abseil is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2023. Visit www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/events/arundel-castle-abseil to book a place.