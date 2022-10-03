Edit Account-Sign Out
St Barnabas House hospice: Rare opportunity to abseil down Arundel Castle’s tallest tower

St Barnabas House hospice is offering people the opportunity to take their place in history and become one of the few who have abseiled down Arundel Castle’s tallest tower.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:25 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:26 pm

This is a rare opportunity with limited spaces, so supporters are urged to register early to avoid disappointment. All those who 'conquer' the castle will be 'knighted' with a bespoke medal.

The adventure starts by climbing 200 steps up the iconic Bake House Tower’s winding staircase, then soak up the breathtaking panoramic views of Arundel and the South Downs before the abseil down the 180ft tower.

All money raised will go to the hospice in Worthing, which supports people with life-limiting conditions from Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham, Littlehampton, Henfield, Steyning, Partridge Green and Storrington.

    Arundel Castle's Bake House Tower is 180ft high with 200 steps up a winding staircase

    The abseil is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2023. Visit www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/events/arundel-castle-abseil to book a place.

